'Nomadland', 'Rocks' lead BAFTA award nominations

'Nomadland', 'Rocks' lead BAFTA award nominationsReuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:57 IST
U.S. recession drama "Nomadland" and British coming-of-age story "Rocks" led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday, securing seven nods each.
Family drama "The Father" , Hollywood throwback "Mank", #MeToo revenge movie "Promising Young Woman" and Korean-language "Minari" followed with six nominations. The best director category had four women nominees, including Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland" .
The BAFTAs, Britain's top movie honours, will take place on April 11.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nomadland
- Minari
- Chloe Zhao
- The Father
- Rocks
- British
- Hollywood
- Korean
- Promising Young Woman
- Britain
- U.S.
- MeToo
ALSO READ
Strike threat by S.Korean doctors fans fears of vaccine rollout disruption
Strike threat by S.Korean doctors fans fears of vaccine rollout disruption
Strike threat by S.Korean doctors fans fears of vaccine rollout disruption
Korean Air to follow relevant authorities' directives on Boeing 777
In apparent legal first, N.Korean firm files for damages from S.Korean firm -Yonhap