Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 19:57 IST
'Nomadland', 'Rocks' lead BAFTA award nominations

U.S. recession drama "Nomadland" and British coming-of-age story "Rocks" led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday, securing seven nods each.

Family drama "The Father" , Hollywood throwback "Mank", #MeToo revenge movie "Promising Young Woman" and Korean-language "Minari" followed with six nominations. The best director category had four women nominees, including Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland" .

The BAFTAs, Britain's top movie honours, will take place on April 11.

