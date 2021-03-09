'Nomadland', 'Rocks' lead BAFTA award nominations

U.S. recession drama "Nomadland" and British coming-of-age story "Rocks" led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday, securing seven nods each.

Family drama "The Father" , Hollywood throwback "Mank", #MeToo revenge movie "Promising Young Woman" and Korean-language "Minari" followed with six nominations. The best director category had four women nominees, including Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland" .

Advertisement

The BAFTAs, Britain's top movie honours, will take place on April 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)