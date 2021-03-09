Left Menu

'Nomadland', 'Rocks' lead BAFTA award nominations

U.S. recession drama "Nomadland" and coming-of-age story "Rocks" led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday with seven nods each, with a clear push on diversity among the acting contenders following an outcry last year. Family drama "The Father", Hollywood throwback "Mank", #MeToo revenge movie "Promising Young Woman" and Korean-language "Minari" followed with six nominations.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 20:22 IST
'Nomadland', 'Rocks' lead BAFTA award nominations

U.S. recession drama "Nomadland" and coming-of-age story "Rocks" led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday with seven nods each, with a clear push on diversity among the acting contenders following an outcry last year.

Family drama "The Father" , Hollywood throwback "Mank", #MeToo revenge movie "Promising Young Woman" and Korean-language "Minari" followed with six nominations. The best director category had four women nominees, including Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland" .

More than half of the 24 nominees were actors of colour - a huge change to last year when BAFTA revealed an all-white acting contenders list, sparking an online outcry with the hashtag #BaftasSoWhite trending on social media. This year's leading actor nominees include Riz Ahmed for his portrayal of a heavy metal drummer going deaf in "Sound of Metal" and the late Chadwick Boseman for his role in 1920s jazz drama "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom".

Leading actress nominees include Bukky Bakray for "Rocks" and Frances McDormand for "Nomadland" . Last year's backlash led BAFTA to conduct a wide-ranging review resulting in expanded membership, a new longlist voting round and an increase in all four acting categories and best director to six nominees from five.

The outstanding British film category has also been expanded to 10 nominations. The BAFTAs, Britain's top movie honours, will take place on April 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Nasdaq roars back as tech stocks gain ground

U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq jumping over 3 to recoup its losses in the previous session as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors picked up battered technology stocks.Among the biggest boosts to the SP 500 and the Nas...

Holiday in constituencies on day of polling in Assam

The Assam government on Tuesday declared paid holidays in constituencies where the assembly elections will be held in three phases.The move is aimed at enabling workers and employees in these areas to cast their votes, an official release s...

One in three women endure physical or sexual violence -WHO

Nearly one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, pervasive criminal behaviour that has increased during the pandemic, the World Health Organization WHO said on Tuesday.The U.N. agency urge...

SC asks NOIDA to conduct fresh auction of plots given for hotels before CWG 2010

The Supreme Court Tuesday came out with a solution to end stalemate between NOIDA and private firms over execution of lease deeds for plots on which five-star and three-star hotels were to come up before Commonwealth Games, 2010, by orderin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021