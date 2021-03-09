Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:23 IST
Gold coins from Mughal period found near Pune

Over 200 Mughal-era gold coins, dating back to the early 18th century, have been seized from the possession of a family of construction workers in Pimpri Chinchwad near here, police said on Tuesday.

Some members of the family had found the coins while working at a construction site, said Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash.

Inspector Shailesh Gaikwad of Crime Branch and his team had received information that one Saddam Salar Pathan had in his possession of some gold coins.

''During a search of his house, 216 gold coins and one copper vase, weighing around 2.357 kg, were found,'' said inspector Gaikwad.

''As per the preliminary assessment by the Archaeological Department, these are Mughal-era `Mohurs' (coins), dating back between 1720 and 1748 and issued by Emperor Muhammad Shah Rangila,'' he added.

Shah ruled from 1719 to 1748.

Saddam's father-in-law and brother-in law who stay with him were doing digging work at a construction site in Chikhali when they chanced upon some coins. They told Saddam and they returned to the site and found a broken copper vase containing more coins, Gaikwad said.

Saddam kept the coins at home. As per law, such discoveries have to be reported to the police and archaeological authorities.

A case will be registered against them under the Indian Treasure Trove Act after Archaeological Department officials lodge a complaint, the police officer said.

