Left Menu

Adam Levine gets candid about Megan Thee Stallion, says 'she is the best'

The American singer Adam Levine, on Monday (local time) got candid about the Grammy nominee Megan Thee Stallion, after the release of their new track 'Beautiful Mistakes'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 21:35 IST
Adam Levine gets candid about Megan Thee Stallion, says 'she is the best'
Adam Levine, Megan Thee Stallion (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The American singer Adam Levine, on Monday (local time) got candid about the Grammy nominee Megan Thee Stallion, after the release of their new track 'Beautiful Mistakes'. According to People Magazine, the 41-year-old singer talked about their growing friendship and the bond they have developed after working together for their new track 'Beautiful Mistakes'.

'The Girls Like You' star reminisced about the first time he met her for the shoot and said, "We love the fact that she's chosen us, or accepted our offer, to do this song because we've had this great history of collaborations. We love being there in that moment to collaborate with someone like her." "She was so epic on set. ... She is just a lovely human being ... It was instant chemistry. I adore her. She's the best," added Levine.

People reported that Megan and Levine debuted 'Beautiful Mistakes' on March 3, Wednesday (local time) with bandmates Levine, James Valentine, PJ Morton, Matt Flynn, Sam Farrar, and Jesse Carmichael. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Revenue shortfall will affect import of nuclear fuel: DAE to parliament panel

The revenue shortfall for the Department of Atomic Energy in 2020-21 will affect the import of nuclear fuel for its power reactors and other important projects, its secretary has told a parliamentary panel.The Parliamentary Standing Committ...

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal gets first COVID vaccine shot

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Tuesday received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at BKC Covid Hospital, Mumbai. The owner of steel-to-sports JSW Group took to microblogging site Twitter to announce his vaccination.Got my first dose of...

WHO study finds 1 in 3 women face physical, sexual violence

The U.N. health agency and its partners have found in a new study that nearly one in three women worldwide have experienced physical or sexual violence in their lifetimes.The report released Tuesday from the World Health Organization, based...

Jungle, Sequoia, others invest $46 mln in insurance distributor Turtlemint

Online-based insurance advisor Turtlemint has raised USD 46 million about Rs 335 crore from a clutch of investors led by Jungle Ventures.Other investors in the latest round include GGV Capital, American Family Ventures, Mass Mutual Ventures...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021