Adam Levine gets candid about Megan Thee Stallion, says 'she is the best'

The American singer Adam Levine, on Monday (local time) got candid about the Grammy nominee Megan Thee Stallion, after the release of their new track 'Beautiful Mistakes'. According to People Magazine, the 41-year-old singer talked about their growing friendship and the bond they have developed after working together for their new track 'Beautiful Mistakes'.

'The Girls Like You' star reminisced about the first time he met her for the shoot and said, "We love the fact that she's chosen us, or accepted our offer, to do this song because we've had this great history of collaborations. We love being there in that moment to collaborate with someone like her." "She was so epic on set. ... She is just a lovely human being ... It was instant chemistry. I adore her. She's the best," added Levine.

Advertisement

People reported that Megan and Levine debuted 'Beautiful Mistakes' on March 3, Wednesday (local time) with bandmates Levine, James Valentine, PJ Morton, Matt Flynn, Sam Farrar, and Jesse Carmichael. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)