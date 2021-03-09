AFT quotes Meghan Markle's statement to promote the power of unions

Left Menu

To promote the power of unions, the second-largest teacher's union, The American Federation of Teachers (AFT), utilized the statements made by Meghan Markle, on Monday (local time) amid a fight to reopen schools during the pandemic.

Meghan Markle. Image Credit: ANI

To promote the power of unions, the second-largest teacher's union, The American Federation of Teachers (AFT), utilized the statements made by Meghan Markle, on Monday (local time) amid a fight to reopen schools during the pandemic. During the recent interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex revealed about her deteriorating mental health that led to having 'suicidal thoughts' while living at the royal palace.

According to Fox News, she also told Winfrey how she tried to seek help through the palace's human resources department but was allegedly told by a senior member of the institution that her receiving mental health care would reflect poorly on the family. To which Meghan gave a statement, "In my old job there was a union, and they would protect me".

This statement has been receiving a huge buzz and the unions are using it to promote their powers. As per Fox News, one such organization is AFT, which had played a major role in delaying the schools from reopening, amid growing coronavirus cases in the US. They used her statements to reflect upon the power of unions.

The mother of one engaged into the topic of unions after reminiscing about her suicidal thoughts amid nonstop news coverage going rounds during her adjustment to royal life. She said, "And so I went to human resources, and I said, 'I just really need help. Because in my old job there was a union, and they would protect me.' And I remember this conversation like it was yesterday, because they said, 'My heart goes out to you because I see how bad it is, but there's nothing we can do to protect you because you're not a paid employee of the institution.'"

Fox News reported that actually, Meghan was addressing the SAG-AFTRA, a labor union which she was a member during her time as an actor. SAG-AFTRA also sympathized with her on Twitter and wrote, "We are still here for you, Meghan. Everyone deserves the protection of a union." (ANI)

