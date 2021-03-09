Industrialist Sajjan Jindal gets first COVID vaccine shot

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Tuesday received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at BKC Covid Hospital, Mumbai. The owner of steel-to-sports JSW Group took to microblogging site Twitter to announce his vaccination.

''Got my first dose of #CovidVaccine today at the @bkchospital ! Amazed by the infrastructure created by @mybmc and the level of hygiene maintained at this Jumbo Facility. I'm sure the efforts of Dr. @rajeshdere1973 and his team are widely appreciated by everyone in our city,'' he tweeted.

