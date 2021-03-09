Left Menu

Meghan Markel's half-sister questions claims made in interview, presents evidence

Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, on Tuesday (local time) presented ample proof against some of the Duchess of Sussex's statements, referring them to as false allegations.

09-03-2021
Meghan Markle and her half-sister Samantha Markle (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, on Tuesday (local time) presented ample proof against some of the Duchess of Sussex's statements, referring them to as false allegations. During a recent all-detailed chat with the American talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Meghan made some revelations on the relationship with her father and half-sister saying that she doesn't know Samantha very well and had not seen her in several years.

According to Fox News, Meghan told Winfrey that, "I think it would be very hard to tell-all when you don't know me. I grew up as an only child." "The last time I saw her must have been at least 18 or 19 years ago. And before that, 10 years before that," she added.

Following which, Samantha came ahead and denied the claims with some proof to back her up. "I don't know how she can say I don't know her and she was an only child. We've got photographs over a lifespan of us together so how can she not know me?," she said in an interview.

Fox News reported that Samantha showed photos featuring the two of them together at various stages of their respective upbringing, including one from Samantha's college graduation in 2008, which flies in the face of Meghan's claim that they hadn't seen each other in almost two decades. In the 200 minutes long show, the Duchess also claimed that her half-sister had changed her last name to 'Markle' in her 50s, shortly after she began dating Prince Harry.

However, Samantha showed proof that her name has been Markle for a lot longer than that, including a petition for name change dated in 1997 as well as her college diploma, which clearly states her name as Markle, Fox News quoted. "I was a Markle before she was. I thought that was kind of weird that she'd say I only changed my name back when she met Harry. Markle's always been my name," Samantha said.

Further, she added that she had 'no sympathy' left for Meghan after her wrong claims. "Depression is not an excuse for treating people like dishrags and disposing of them," she concluded referencing to both herself and her father, Thomas Markle, who both have their own complicated story with the Duchess of Sussex. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

