'I don't think Brits are racist': Meghan Markle's father defends royal family in first interview

Expressing his "great respect for the royal family", Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle has spoken up to defend the royal family in his first interview on Tuesday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 22:54 IST
Meghan Markle with father Thomas Markle (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Expressing his "great respect for the royal family", Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle has spoken up to defend the royal family in his first interview on Tuesday (local time). During a detailed interview with the American talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up about some of the darkest secrets of the royal family, where Meghan Markle alleged that one of the family member had concerns over her son Archie's skin colour.

According to Fox News, her father, Thomas Markle, defended the British Royal family, by denying all the allegations. Thomas Markle told ITV, the British network, that he has great respect for the royal family. And taking a dig at California, where the couple lives, he said "I think Los Angeles is racist. California is racist, but I don't think the Brits are."

This came after Sunday's highly publicized interview with Oprah Winfrey where Meghan alleged that when she was pregnant with her son, Archie, there were concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born. However, she didn't reveal the name of the member concerning the fact that it could be "very damaging" for the whole family.

To which Thomas replied, "The thing about what color will the baby be or how dark will the baby be. I'm guessing and hoping it's just a dumb question from somebody, you know, it could just be that simple. It could be somebody asked a stupid question. Rather than being a total racist." As per Fox News, the Duchess, whose father is a White and mother is Black, also revealed that her sister-in-law Kate Middleton was given a press team to help handle negative stories while she and Harry didn't receive the same treatment.

On that note, her father said that the comments from her daughter should be investigated. He added that the duchess also let him down when he was ill and the pair has a rocky relationship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

