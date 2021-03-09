FACTBOX-Key film nominations for the 2021 BAFTA awards

FACTBOX-Key film nominations for the 2021 BAFTA awardsReuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:03 IST
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced on Tuesday its nominations for this year's film awards, with recession drama "Nomadland" and coming-of-age story "Rocks" leading with seven nods each. Below is a list of the key nominations:
BEST FILM - "The Father"
- "The Mauritanian" - "Nomadland"
- "Promising Young Woman" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM - "Calm With Horses"
- "Rocks" - "The Dig"
- "The Father" - "His House"
- "The Mauritanian" - "Limbo"
- "Mogul Mowgli" - "Promising Young Woman"
- "Saint Maud" BEST DIRECTOR
- Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland" - Sarah Gavron, "Rocks"
- Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round" - Shannon Murphy, "Babyteeth"
- Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari" - Jasmila Zbanic, "Quo Vadis, Aida?"
LEADING ACTRESS - Bukky Bakray, "Rocks"
- Radha Blank, "The Forty-Year-Old Version" - Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"
- Wunmi Mosaku, "His House" - Alfre Woodard "Clemency"
- Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" LEADING ACTOR
- Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal" - Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
- Adarsh Gourav, "The White Tiger" - Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"
- Mads Mikkelsen, "Another Round" - Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"
- Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari" - Dominique Fishback, "Judas and the Black Messiah"
- Niamh Algar, "Calm With Horses" - Kosar Ali, "Rocks"
- Ashley Madekwe, "County Lines" SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Daniel Kaluuya "Judas and the Black Messiah" - Alan Kim, "Minari"
- Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami" - Clarke Peters, "Da 5 Bloods"
- Barry Keoghan, "Calm With Horses" - Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY - "Another Round"
- "Mank" - "Promising Young Woman"
- "Rocks" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY - "The Dig"
- "The Father" - "The Mauritanian"
- "Nomadland" - "The White Tiger"
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE - "Another Round"
- "Dear Comrades!" - "Les Miserables"
- "Minari" - "Quo Vadis, Aida?"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)