FACTBOX-Key film nominations for the 2021 BAFTA awards

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced on Tuesday its nominations for this year's film awards, with recession drama "Nomadland" and coming-of-age story "Rocks" leading with seven nods each. Below is a list of the key nominations:

BEST FILM - "The Father"

- "The Mauritanian" - "Nomadland"

- "Promising Young Woman" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM - "Calm With Horses"

- "Rocks" - "The Dig"

- "The Father" - "His House"

- "The Mauritanian" - "Limbo"

- "Mogul Mowgli" - "Promising Young Woman"

- "Saint Maud" BEST DIRECTOR

- Chloe Zhao, "Nomadland" - Sarah Gavron, "Rocks"

- Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round" - Shannon Murphy, "Babyteeth"

- Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari" - Jasmila Zbanic, "Quo Vadis, Aida?"

LEADING ACTRESS - Bukky Bakray, "Rocks"

- Radha Blank, "The Forty-Year-Old Version" - Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

- Wunmi Mosaku, "His House" - Alfre Woodard "Clemency"

- Frances McDormand, "Nomadland" LEADING ACTOR

- Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal" - Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"

- Adarsh Gourav, "The White Tiger" - Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

- Mads Mikkelsen, "Another Round" - Tahar Rahim, "The Mauritanian"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

- Yuh-Jung Youn, "Minari" - Dominique Fishback, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

- Niamh Algar, "Calm With Horses" - Kosar Ali, "Rocks"

- Ashley Madekwe, "County Lines" SUPPORTING ACTOR

- Daniel Kaluuya "Judas and the Black Messiah" - Alan Kim, "Minari"

- Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami" - Clarke Peters, "Da 5 Bloods"

- Barry Keoghan, "Calm With Horses" - Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY - "Another Round"

- "Mank" - "Promising Young Woman"

- "Rocks" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY - "The Dig"

- "The Father" - "The Mauritanian"

- "Nomadland" - "The White Tiger"

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE - "Another Round"

- "Dear Comrades!" - "Les Miserables"

- "Minari" - "Quo Vadis, Aida?"

