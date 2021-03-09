Queen Elizabeth says saddened by Harry and Meghan's experiences
Queen Elizabeth and her family said on Tuesday that they were saddened to learn of the experiences of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, saying they would address issues around race that were raised by the couple in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."Reuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:03 IST
Queen Elizabeth and her family said on Tuesday that they were saddened to learn of the experiences of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, saying they would address issues around race that were raised by the couple in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oprah Winfrey
- Harry
- Buckingham Palace
- Queen Elizabeth
- Meghan
- Archie
- Prince Harry
ALSO READ
UK royals in TV head-to-head with Prince Harry and Meghan
Dr Hibbert from 'The Simpsons' will no longer be voiced by Harry Shearer
Harry Belafonte's virtual birthday party: Jay-Z, Tiffany Haddish, Pete Buttigieg added to attendees list
Queen Elizabeth II urges public to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Prince Harry raps 'Fresh Prince,' says he didn't walk away