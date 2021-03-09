TEXT-Queen Elizabeth responds to Harry and Meghan's accusations
Queen Elizabeth and her family issued a statement on Tuesday in response to Meghan and Prince Harry after they accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son and courtiers of ignoring her pleas for help when she was suicidal.Reuters | London | Updated: 09-03-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 23:12 IST
Queen Elizabeth and her family issued a statement on Tuesday in response to Meghan and Prince Harry after they accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son and courtiers of ignoring her pleas for help when she was suicidal. Here is the statement from Buckingham Palace, issued on behalf of Elizabeth:
"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.
"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."
