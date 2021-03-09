UK palace ends silence on Harry, Meghan racism allegations

Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Tuesday, saying the family was saddened to learn of the challenges Harry and Meghan had faced in the past few years — and that they would address the issues privately.

The palace said the "issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,'' and are taken very seriously.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,'' the statement said.

The statement is the first comment by the palace following Harry and Meghan's two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they alleged that Meghan had experienced racism and callous treatment during her time in the royal family.

