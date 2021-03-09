Norton Juster, author of "The Phantom Tollbooth" and other children's books, dead at 91 - New York Times

Norton Juster, the celebrated author of "The Phantom Tollbooth" and 11 other children's books, has died at 91, the New York Times and other media reported, citing his family. His daughter, Emily Juster, told the Times that he died of complications of a recent stroke.

"The Phantom Tollbooth", first published in 1961, is a story of a boy named Milo who passes through a magical tollbooth into a fantasy world.

