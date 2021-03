Norton Juster, author of 'The Phantom Tollbooth,' dies at 91 -New York Times

Norton Juster, the children's author whose 1961 book "The Phantom Tollbooth" is considered a classic, has died at age 91, according to the New York Times.

He died on Monday at his Massachusetts home due to complications from a recent stroke, the Times reported, citing a statement from Juster's daughter. Juster's friend, the children's author Mo Willems, said on Twitter that Juster "ran out of stories & passed peacefully last night."

"Norton's greatest work was himself: a tapestry of delightful tales," Willems said. "The Phantom Tollbooth" tells the tale of a bored young boy, Milo, who is transported to a world of wonder when he drives through a magical tollbooth that has arrived without warning at his house.

Milo and his canine sidekick, Tock, a "watchdog" who has an alarm clock embedded in his body, help save the Kingdom of Wisdom before he returns to his real-world home, where he finds his life now seems far more interesting. Juster was born in the New York City borough of Brooklyn in 1929, and wrote "The Phantom Tollbooth" while working as an architect in the city after serving in the U.S. Navy, according to a biography posted on the publishing company Scholastic's website.

The original book included illustrations by Jules Feiffer, the renowned editorial cartoonist, who lived in Juster's building at the time. Juster wrote several other books, including "The Dot and the Line: A Romance in Lower Mathematics," which depicted a lovelorn straight line's effort to convince a dot to choose him over a squiggly line.

