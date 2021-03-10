Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Meghan accuses UK royals of racism; Malala partners with Apple to produce dramas and more

Meghan, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on U.S. television on Sunday, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin might be and ignoring her pleas for help while she considered suicide.

Updated: 10-03-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 02:31 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Meghan accuses UK royals of racism; Malala partners with Apple to produce dramas and more
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Clooney, Roberts join an all-star Hollywood cast Down Under

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are the latest Hollywood stars to feature in a movie shot Down Under, thanks to Australian government funding for big budget films and the country's enticingly low exposure to the coronavirus pandemic. The pair's film, "Ticket to Paradise" , received a Queensland state grant of A$6.4 million ($4.90 million) to shoot in the Whitsunday Islands and elsewhere in the state this year.

Meghan accuses UK royals of racism, says 'didn't want to be alive'

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview that will send shockwaves through the monarchy. The 39-year-old, whose mother is Black and father is white, said she had been naive before she married into royalty in 2018, but that she ended up having suicidal thoughts and considering self harm after pleading for help but getting none.

Malala partners with Apple to produce dramas, comedies, documentaries

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai is expanding her partnership with Apple Inc to produce dramas, children's series, animation and documentaries that will air on the tech giant's streaming service, the two said on Monday. Malala, 23, and her new production company Extracurricular join Apple TV+'s growing roster of content creators including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Will Smith, Octavia Spencer and Jennifer Aniston, the iPhone maker said in a blog post https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2021/03/apple-tv-plus-announces-programming-partnership-with-nobel-laureate-malala-yousafzai/#:~:text=March%208%2C%202021-,Apple%20TV%2B%20announces%20programming%20partnership%20with%20Nobel%20laureate%20Malala%20Yousafzai,children 's%20series%20on%20Apple%20TV%2B.&text=At%20age%2016%2C%20Malala %20published,%2C%20%E2%80%9CI%20Am%20Malala.%E2%80%9D on its website on International Women's Day.

BAFTA nominations see diversity push, 'Nomadland' and 'Rocks' lead nods

U.S. recession drama "Nomadland" and coming-of-age story "Rocks" led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday with seven nods each, with a clear push on diversity among the acting contenders following an outcry last year. Family drama "The Father" , Hollywood throwback "Mank", #MeToo revenge movie "Promising Young Woman" and Korean-language "Minari" followed with six nominations each at Britain's top movie honours.

UK's ITV says 12.3 million tuned in for Meghan and Harry interview

More than 12 million people watched the British broadcast of Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Prince Harry on Monday night, the royal editor of the broadcaster ITV said. Chris Ship said ITV, which showed the two-hour interview a night after it broadcast in the United States, had drawn 12.3 million people at the peak of the programme while the whole show had an average of 11 million viewers.

Britons split on age lines on how Harry and Meghan were treated by royals

Britons are divided on how the royal family treated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan according to age, with a majority of young people saying it was unfair and half of older people saying the opposite, a YouGov opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Overall 32% were in each camp on the question of fairness, while 36% didn't know.

Piers Morgan leaves British breakfast show after Meghan comments

Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV on Tuesday after his long-running criticism of Prince Harry's wife Meghan reached a crescendo over the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey. ITV confirmed the departure in a terse statement.

Meghan's father says the British royals are not racist

Meghan's father Thomas Markle said on Tuesday that he did not think the British royal family was racist, and hoped that an alleged remark from a family member about the darkness of the skin of Meghan's son was just a "dumb question". Meghan said that her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about "about how dark his skin might be when he's born".

Prince Harry, Meghan interview brings bumper U.S. TV audience

Some 17.1 million Americans watched Oprah Winfrey's bombshell television interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, broadcaster CBS said on Monday. CBS said Sunday's two-hour interview, in which Harry and Meghan accused the royal family of racism and of failing to protect them from negative media coverage, drew the biggest audience for any entertainment special since the Oscars telecast in February 2020, which was watched by 23.6 million viewers.

Queen Elizabeth says saddened by Harry and Meghan's experiences

Queen Elizabeth said on Tuesday the British royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son. Meghan, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on U.S. television on Sunday, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie's skin might be and ignoring her pleas for help while she considered suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

