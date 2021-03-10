More than 49 mln people worldwide watched Harry and Meghan interview, CBS says
More than 49.1 million people around the world have watched Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview with Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, via television or streaming, U.S. network CBS said on Tuesday. The interview in which the couple made accusations of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family aired on CBS on Sunday and on Britain's ITV on Monday.Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 05:15 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 05:15 IST
More than 49.1 million people around the world have watched Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview with Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, via television or streaming, U.S. network CBS said on Tuesday.
The interview in which the couple made accusations of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family aired on CBS on Sunday and on Britain's ITV on Monday. It is still available on streaming platforms. CBS, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc, said the audience was still growing and it would rebroadcast the interview in the United States on Friday.
The U.S. television audience accounted for 17.8 million of the total, making it the highest-rated entertainment special since the February 2020 Oscars ceremony, CBS said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
