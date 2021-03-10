Left Menu

Elle Fanning boards film about making of 'The Godfather'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-03-2021 10:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 10:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Filmmaker Barry Levinson's film about the making of the celebrated crime drama ''The Godfather'' has added actor Elle Fanning to the cast.

Titled ''Francis and The Godfather'', the movie will also feature Oscar Isaac, Jake Gyllenhaal and Elisabeth Moss, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Isaac and Gyllenhaal will play ''The Godfather'' director Francis Ford Coppola and former Paramount studio head Robert Evans, respectively.

Moss will portray Coppola's wife Eleanor Coppola.

Fanning, 22, has been cast for the role of actor Ali MacGraw in the movie.

The movie will chronicle the battles between Coppola, who was 31 at the time, and Evans, which included taking a gamble on casting Marlon Brando, who had not had a hit in years, and a then-little-known Al Pacino. At the time, MacGraw was married to Evans.

The movie is based on a Black List script by Andrew Farotte that was redeveloped with Levinson.

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, ''The Godfather'' (1972) was based on author Mario Puzo's bestselling novel of the same name. The first movie, starring screen icon Marlon Brando in the titular role, spawned into a film series with two sequels, which released in 1974 and 1990.

''The Godfather'' chronicles the Corleone family under patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), focusing on the transformation of one of his sons, Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), from a doe-eyed family outsider to ruthless mafia boss.

Regarding as one of the best films of all time and a box office success, ''The Godfather'' won the Oscars for best picture, best actor for Brando, and best-adapted screenplay for Puzo and Coppola at 1973 Academy Awards.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

...

...

...

