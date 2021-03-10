Left Menu

Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams team up for new movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:23 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:16 IST
Steven Spielberg, Michelle Williams team up for new movie
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Veteran Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg will next direct a movie that is loosely based on his childhood growing up in Arizona.

According to Variety, the new movie will be Spielberg's follow-up project to his ''West Side Story'' remake, which is expected to release this year.

The filmmaker co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, who previously worked with director on movies such as ''Munich'' and ''Lincoln''.

Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams is in negotiations to star in the movie in a major role.

Though the plot details are scarce at the moment, the film will reportedly focus on the main character as a young child and teen.

The protagonist will be living in Phoenix, Arizona, which is where Spielberg lived in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The film will also examine the character's relationship with his parents and be split across time periods.

The film will start shooting later this year with an expectation that it will be released sometime in 2022.

Williams will next star in director Todd Haynes' MGM movie ''Fever'', and she is also reteaming with Kelly Reichardt on the A24 project ''Showing Up''.

The actor recently finished filming for ''Venom: Let There Be Carnage'', a sequel to her 2018 hit ''Venom'', co-starring Tom Hardy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL TO ADMIT UP TO 75% OF ITS STUDENT INTAKE THROUGH MARCH LSAT EXAM

Today marks an extraordinary moment in the administration of legal education entrance process in India as Professor Dr. C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University JGU announced that for the very first time L...

NATO must reduce its military emissions to help climate - Stoltenberg

NATO must cut its military emissions as part of moves to tackle climate change, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as he welcomed U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry to Brussels.We agree that climate change makes the world more ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Spring training roundup Rockies power too much for DiamondbacksThe Colorado Rockies showed their power potential with four early home runs, three off Arizona Diamondbacks starter Luke We...

Two Indian teams advance to world finals of 2021 Microsoft Imagine Cup

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the winners of the Indian edition of the Imagine Cup 2021 which was held virtually for the first time.Team Detectd from G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur and Team Intelli-Sense from the Vellore Ins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021