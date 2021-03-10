Left Menu

Here's when Farhan Akhtar-starrer 'Toofan' will release

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, who was last seen in the 2019 hit 'The Sky Is Pink', is soon going to treat movie buffs with his upcoming outing 'Toofan', the release date of which has been revealed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:24 IST
Here's when Farhan Akhtar-starrer 'Toofan' will release
Poster of 'Toofan' . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar, who was last seen in the 2019 hit 'The Sky Is Pink', is soon going to treat movie buffs with his upcoming outing 'Toofan', the release date of which has been revealed. The forthcoming film will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting May 21, 2021. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (ROMP Pictures), and Farhan, the highly-anticipated sports drama is helmed by Rakeysh.

Speaking about collaborating with Farhan after the success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' which released 7 years ago, Rakeysh said, "After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for Toofaan. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely." He added, "Toofaan is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe."

Sharing the excitement for the upcoming project, Ritesh said, "At Excel Entertainment, we always try to tell stories that touch the heart and soul of the audience. We consistently strive to develop new concepts which can entertain and enlighten the viewers. With Toofaan, we are presenting an inspirational sports drama that presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life." The producer added, "Excel Entertainment in association with ROMP Pictures is very thrilled to announce this special film. Our long-standing partnership with Amazon Prime Video has been brilliant and Toofaan is yet another exciting chapter and association for us at a global level."

The movie was originally scheduled to release in October 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In the film, Farhan will be seen as a national-level boxing player. The film has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway Of India.

The upcoming movie will mark the second collaboration between Rakeysh and Farhan after the superhit 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', a biopic on the life of star athlete Milkha Singh. Apart from acting in and producing 'Toofan', Farhan is also bankrolling the movie 'Sharmaji Namkeen'. The film was stalled due to the unfortunate passing of actor Rishi Kapoor. Reportedly Paresh Rawal would replace the late actor in the film.

Farhan's last on-screen outing was 'The Sky is Pink', where he worked with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL TO ADMIT UP TO 75% OF ITS STUDENT INTAKE THROUGH MARCH LSAT EXAM

Today marks an extraordinary moment in the administration of legal education entrance process in India as Professor Dr. C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University JGU announced that for the very first time L...

NATO must reduce its military emissions to help climate - Stoltenberg

NATO must cut its military emissions as part of moves to tackle climate change, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as he welcomed U.S. climate change envoy John Kerry to Brussels.We agree that climate change makes the world more ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Spring training roundup Rockies power too much for DiamondbacksThe Colorado Rockies showed their power potential with four early home runs, three off Arizona Diamondbacks starter Luke We...

Two Indian teams advance to world finals of 2021 Microsoft Imagine Cup

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the winners of the Indian edition of the Imagine Cup 2021 which was held virtually for the first time.Team Detectd from G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur and Team Intelli-Sense from the Vellore Ins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021