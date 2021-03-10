Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofaan' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in May

Farhan Akhtar-starrer sports drama ''Toofaan'' is the latest Bollywood project to make its way to streamer Amazon Prime Video.

The movie, which features Akhtar in the role of a boxer, will premiere on the streamer's platform on May 21, Amazon said in a press release.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, ''Toofan'' also features Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal.

The project marks second collaboration for Akhtar and Mehra post ''Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'', the 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh. Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content at Amazon Prime Video, said the streamer is excited to take its association with the film's producer Excel Entertainment forward after shows such as ''Mirzapur'', ''Inside Edge'' and ''Made in Heaven''.

'''Toofaan' marks another exciting chapter for us together. 'Toofaan' is one more step in our continuous commitment to bringing quality entertainment to our customers and another excellent addition our direct-to-service film selection,'' he said.

Subramaniam hailed the movie as an engaging and inspiring tale of the power of perseverance and following ones' passions against all odds.

''With Rakeysh's flair for narrating stories with a unique appeal and Farhan's ability to make every character he plays appear relatable and endearing we're sure 'Toofaan' has all the makings of the perfect summer blockbuster and will be loved by our consumers across the globe. ''A story that's as intriguing as ever, we're looking forward to bringing this sports drama to Prime members this May,'' he added.

The film has been co-produced by ROMP Pictures.

Ritesh Sidhwani, who has produced the movie for Excel, said with ''Toofaan'', the banner continues to tell stories that touch the heart and soul of the audience.

''We consistently strive to develop new concepts which can entertain and enlighten the viewers. With 'Toofaan', we are presenting an inspirational sports drama that presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life,'' he added. Mehra is reuniting with Akhtar after seven years and he said the actor-director was the perfect fit for the lead role in ''Toofaan''.

''After working with Farhan in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for 'Toofaan'. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely. '''Toofaan' is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe,'' the filmmaker added.

