PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:45 IST
MP CM joins 'pawri' brigade with take on 'scared' land mafia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

From politicians, movie stars to cricketers, 'Pawri ho rahi hai' has been a hit with those who watched the viral video, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh being the latest to join the trend.

Speaking an event in Indore on Tuesday, Chouhan added his 'pawri' take while commenting on the fear among land mafia due to the actions of the BJP-led state government.

''Yeh main hoon, yeh meri sarkar hai, yeh meri prashasanik team hai aur aap dekho bhu mafia bhaag rahe hai'' (This is me, this is my government, this is my administrative team and you see the land mafia running away), Chouhan said.

Referring to the action taken against those involved in illegal activities, Chouhan said, ''Tiger abhi zinda hai''.

''Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai'' has become the new meme-obsession and multiple rib-tickling memes and funny recreations of the video have been splashed all over the internet.

Dananeer Mobeen, a 19-year-old Pakistani student shot to fame recently after her five-second video went viral on social media across the subcontinent.

It shows a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by a roadside. Swinging around the device she is filming on, Dananeer gestures behind her and says in Urdu, ''This is our car, this is us, and this is our party taking place.''

