Left Menu

Josh Holloway, JJ Abrams reteam for HBO Max series 'Duster'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:55 IST
Josh Holloway, JJ Abrams reteam for HBO Max series 'Duster'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

''Lost'' duo of actor Josh Holloway and creator JJ Abrams are reuniting for upcoming HBO Max series ''Duster''.

Abrams has co-written the new show with LaToya Morgan and it will feature Holloway as a getaway driver for a crime syndicate in the Southwest of the 1970s, reported Variety.

Holloway is best known for playing James ''Sawyer'' Ford on ABC's ''Lost'', which Abrams co-created and executive produced.

The filmmaker also directed multiple episodes of the drama, which ran for six seasons and 121 episodes.

Warner Bros Television will produce ''Duster'' with Morgan and Abrams also serving as executive producers.

Ben Stephenson from Abram's banner Bad Robot is also executive producing. Rachel Rusch Rich will be co-executive producer.

Holloway most recently featured in the third season of Paramount Network's ''Yellowstone''.

Abrams and Bad Robot are currently working on a number of projects at HBO Max, including shows based on DC's ''Constantine'' and ''Justice League Dark''; ''Overlook'', set in the world of ''The Shining''; and original series ''Subject to Change''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves PMSSN as single non-lapsable reserve fund

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Nidhi PMSSN as a single non-lapsable reserve fund for a share of Health from the proceeds of Health and Education Cess le...

Madhya Pradesh CM twists 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme, targets land mafias in state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday joined the social media trend of the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai meme and targeted the land mafias in the state. Addressing Ghar ka sapna-pura hua apna programme, Chouhan said This is m...

Hawaii declares emergency due to floods, orders evacuations

Hawaii Governor David Ige declared an emergency in the U.S. state after heavy rains brought floods, landslides and fear of dam failures, and authorities ordered the evacuation of several thousand people from communities threatened by rising...

Pandemic shaves off IPL brand value by 3.6% to Rs 45,800 cr: Report

Hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Premier League IPL lost 3.6 percent of its brand value to Rs 45,800 crore in 2020, says a brand valuation report.In 2019, the IPL commanded a brand value of Rs 47,500 crore, which had grown 7 perc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021