Josh Holloway, JJ Abrams reteam for HBO Max series 'Duster'

''Lost'' duo of actor Josh Holloway and creator JJ Abrams are reuniting for upcoming HBO Max series ''Duster''.

Abrams has co-written the new show with LaToya Morgan and it will feature Holloway as a getaway driver for a crime syndicate in the Southwest of the 1970s, reported Variety.

Holloway is best known for playing James ''Sawyer'' Ford on ABC's ''Lost'', which Abrams co-created and executive produced.

The filmmaker also directed multiple episodes of the drama, which ran for six seasons and 121 episodes.

Warner Bros Television will produce ''Duster'' with Morgan and Abrams also serving as executive producers.

Ben Stephenson from Abram's banner Bad Robot is also executive producing. Rachel Rusch Rich will be co-executive producer.

Holloway most recently featured in the third season of Paramount Network's ''Yellowstone''.

Abrams and Bad Robot are currently working on a number of projects at HBO Max, including shows based on DC's ''Constantine'' and ''Justice League Dark''; ''Overlook'', set in the world of ''The Shining''; and original series ''Subject to Change''.

