South superstar Mohanlal receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Actor Mohanlal on Wednesday became the latest Indian celebrity to take a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:57 IST
Mohanlal (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Mohanlal on Wednesday became the latest Indian celebrity to take a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 'Drishyam 2' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of him being given a shot of the vaccine. He also thanked the government and the companies producing the vaccine. The actor also expressed gratitude to the medical fraternity and hospitals for their efforts.

He wrote along with the series of pictures, "Took the First Shot of Covid Vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India, the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive." Earlier stars like Saif Ali Khan, Kamal Haasan, Satish Shah, Hema Malini, Anupam Kher, and Johnny Lever had also received the vaccination shots.

On a related note, several leading Bollywood stars had contracted the deadly disease earlier. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and others had been infected by the coronavirus. Yesterday, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor confirmed that her son and Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor had also tested positive for COVID-19.

In March 2020, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who rose to fame with her song 'Baby Doll', became the first Bollywood celebrity to become a victim of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

