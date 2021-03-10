Left Menu

MP CM joins 'pawri' brigade with take on 'scared' land mafia

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-03-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 14:47 IST
MP CM joins 'pawri' brigade with take on 'scared' land mafia

From politicians, movie stars to cricketers, 'Pawri ho rahi hai' has been a hit with those who watched the viral video, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh being the latest to join the trend.

Speaking at an event in Indore on Tuesday, Chouhan added his 'pawri' take while commenting on the fear among land mafia due to the actions of the BJP-led state government.

''Yeh main hoon, yeh meri sarkar hai, yeh meri prashasanik team hai aur aap dekho bhu mafia bhaag rahe hai'' (This is me, this is my government, this is my administrative team and you see the land mafia running away), Chouhan said.

Referring to the action taken against those involved in illegal activities, Chouhan said, ''Tiger abhi zinda hai''.

''Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai'' has become the new meme-obsession and multiple rib-tickling memes and funny recreations of the video have been splashed all over the internet.

Dananeer Mobeen, a 19-year-old Pakistani student shot to fame recently after her five-second video went viral on social media across the subcontinent.

It shows a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by a roadside. Swinging around the device she is filming on, Dananeer gestures behind her and says in Urdu, ''This is our car, this is us, and this is our party taking place.'' PTI ADU VT VT VT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway's suspension of engine maker sale a 'serious concern', Russia embassy says

Norways decision to suspend the planned sale of a maritime engine maker to Russias TMH Group is a matter of serious concern and suggests possible anti-Russian sentiment, the Russian embassy in Oslo told Reuters. Norway on Tuesday ordered Br...

Adidas, telecoms help European stocks eke out gains

Europes main index hovered near pre-pandemic highs on Wednesday, as a rise in shares of Adidas after an upbeat sales forecast and gains in telecoms stocks outweighed losses in mining and travel sectors.The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged...

Hawaii declares emergency due to floods, orders evacuations

Hawaii Governor David Ige declared an emergency in the U.S. state after heavy rains brought floods, landslides and fear of dam failures, and authorities ordered the evacuation of several thousand people from communities threatened by rising...

The Family Man Season 2 was halted, not canceled – confirms Manoj Bajpayee

Season 2 of The Family Man series, which was expected to launch on February 12, 2021, has been halted for the summer. Regarding the controversy around Saif Ali Khans Tandav and Mirzapur 2 for its objectionable content, the Information and B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021