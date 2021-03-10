Left Menu

'Creed II' actor Florian Munteanu in talks for 'Borderlands' movie

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:40 IST
Boxer-turned-actor Florian Munteanu, best known for starring in ''Creed II'', is in negotiations to joins the cast of Lionsgate's ''Borderlands'' movie.

An adaptation of popular video game of the same name, the movie will be directed by Eli Roth from a script by Emmy-winning ''Chernobyl'' creator Craig Mazin.

If finalized, Munteanu will join Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black and Ariana Greenblatt in the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Blanchett stars as Lilith, a woman with great superpowers; Hart plays the legendary thief Roland; Curtis is cast as archeologist and scientist Dr Tannis, and Black essays the role of Claptrap, an enthusiastic robot.

Munteanu will play Krieg, the musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector of Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), the unstable 13-year-old explosive expert.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing ''Borderlands'' via their Arad Productions banner along with Picturestart's Erik Feig. The movie, which will start production in April in Hungary, will be executive produced by Randy Pitchford and Strauss Zelnick.

Munteanu made his feature acting debut with ''Creed II'', in which he portrayed Drago opposite Michael B Jordan's Adonis Creed.

He will next star as Razor Fist in Marvel Studios' upcoming superhero movie ''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings'', which is scheduled to be released worldwide in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

