RS Chairman Naidu calls on MPs to participate in 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav'

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called upon MPs to take part in Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, planned by the government to mark Indias 75 years of Independence, from March 12. The celebrations are to be dotted with several events, exhibitions, social media campaigns, virtual shows and site events across all states and union territories.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday called upon MPs to take part in 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, planned by the government to mark India's 75 years of Independence, from March 12.

The celebrations are to be dotted with several events, exhibitions, social media campaigns, virtual shows and site events across all states and union territories. ''...as you are aware, this year i.e., the year 2021, we shall be entering into the 75th year of our Independence. To mark this occasion, the government of India has planned 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav', from March 12, 2021, which will continue till the 15th of August, 2023,'' he said.

The event will commence on March 12 with a 'padh yatra' from Gujarat's Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi stretching over 24 days and culminating on April 5, thus following the footsteps of Bapu, to commemorate the historic Dandi March undertaken by Mahatma Gandhi in 1930, Naidu said.

''I urge Hon'ble members to take part in the 'Mahotsav' in large numbers and in various capacities and spread the values and ideals, which our freedom fighters always stood for and helped our country gain freedom from the yoke of colonial rule,'' he said.

The chairman further said the 75th year of Independence is a special occasion and 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' will definitely add to the ethos, values and spirit of freedom we all cherish.

