Mohanlal receives COVID-19 vaccine, thanks govt and medical staff
South superstar Mohanlal on Wednesday said he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
The ''Drishyam 2'' actor took to Instagram to share pictures of him receiving the first jab of the vaccine at Amrita Hospital here. In one of the photos, he is seen flashing the victory sign.
Mohanlal, best known for films like ''Nadodikkattu'', ''No 20 Madras Mail'', ''Odiyan'' and ''Lucifer'', thanked the government and healthcare staff for their support.
''Took the first shot of Covid vaccine from Amrita Hospital. I take this opportunity to thank the Government of India, the companies which are producing the vaccine & the medical fraternity, including all hospitals, for their relentless assistance and cooperation shown towards the COVID Vaccination Drive,'' he captioned the post.
The 60-year-old actor is the latest Indian celebrity to have received the COVID-19 vaccine, after veterans like Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, and comedian Johnny Lever.
On March 1, the government launched the nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age -- and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities -- get vaccinated.
