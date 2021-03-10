Entertainment News Roundup: Robox reference share price set at $45; Golden Globe organizers hire advisers to tackle diversity and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Roblox reference share price set at $45 ahead NYSE debut

The New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday set a reference price of $45 for shares of U.S. gaming platform Roblox Corp on the eve of its public market debut, implying a market value for the company of around $30 billion. San Mateo, California-based Roblox is among the world's most popular gaming sites for children and offers a host of games across mobile devices and gaming consoles.

Golden Globe organizers hire advisers to tackle diversity and ethical issues

The organizers of the Golden Globes on Tuesday announced they have hired experts to tackle concerns around diversity and ethics following a furor over the lack of Black members in the group. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said in a statement that Dr. Shaun Harper, founder of the Race and Equity Center at the University of Southern California, would conduct a review to help develop "a comprehensive, multi-year, diversity, equity and inclusion strategy."

More than 49 million people worldwide watched Harry and Meghan interview, CBS says

More than 49.1 million people around the world have watched Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview with Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, U.S. television network CBS said on Tuesday.

BAFTA nominations see diversity push, 'Nomadland' and 'Rocks' lead nods

U.S. recession drama "Nomadland" and coming-of-age story "Rocks" led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday with seven nods each, with a clear push on diversity among the acting contenders following an outcry last year. Family drama "The Father" , Hollywood throwback "Mank", #MeToo revenge movie "Promising Young Woman" and Korean-language "Minari" followed with six nominations each at Britain's top movie honors.

UK's ITV says 12.3 million tuned in for Meghan and Harry interview

More than 12 million people watched the British broadcast of Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Prince Harry on Monday night, the royal editor of the broadcaster ITV said. Chris Ship said ITV, which showed the two-hour interview a night after it broadcast in the United States, had drawn 12.3 million people at the peak of the program while the whole show had an average of 11 million viewers.

Britons split on age lines on how Harry and Meghan were treated by royals

Britons are divided on how the royal family treated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan according to age, with a majority of young people saying it was unfair and half of older people saying the opposite, a YouGov opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Overall 32% were in each camp on the question of fairness, while 36% didn't know.

Dumped British TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan suicide, racism claims

Piers Morgan, the pugnacious British TV presenter who lost his job over his attacks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan, said on Wednesday he still did not believe what she had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview. Morgan, 55, left ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after a backlash against his comments on Meghan's interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

Piers Morgan leaves British breakfast show after Meghan comments

Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV on Tuesday after his long-running criticism of Prince Harry's wife Meghan reached a crescendo over the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey. ITV confirmed the departure in a terse statement.

Meghan's father says the British royals are not racist

Meghan's father Thomas Markle said on Tuesday that he did not think the British royal family was racist, and hoped that an alleged remark from a family member about the darkness of the skin of Meghan's son was just a "dumb question". Meghan said that her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about "about how dark his skin might be when he's born".

Saddened Queen Elizabeth will address Harry and Meghan's racism accusation

Queen Elizabeth said on Tuesday the British royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son. Meghan and Harry's tell-all TV interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on U.S. television on Sunday has plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Harry's mother Diana.

(With inputs from agencies.)