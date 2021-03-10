Left Menu

Meghan accuses UK royals of racism, says 'didn't want to be alive' Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview that will send shockwaves through the monarchy.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:32 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Michelle Obama to be inducted into U.S. National Women's Hall of Fame

Former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama will be inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame along with eight other women including former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, soccer icon Mia Hamm and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, who died last year. The National Women's Hall of Fame named the members of its Class of 2021 set to be inducted on Oct. 2 on Monday. Meghan accuses UK royals of racism, says 'didn't want to be alive'

Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview that will send shockwaves through the monarchy. The 39-year-old, whose mother is Black and father is white, said she had been naive before she married into royalty in 2018, but that she ended up having suicidal thoughts and considering self harm after pleading for help but getting none. Dumped British TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan suicide, racism claims

Piers Morgan, the pugnacious British TV presenter who lost his job over his attacks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan, said on Wednesday he still did not believe what she had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview. Morgan, 55, left ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after a backlash against his comments on Meghan's interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain. Meghan and Harry's revelations not yet fatal for British monarchy

Prince Harry and Meghan's TV interview in which they talked of racism, neglect and feuding inside the royal family is the biggest challenge to the British monarchy this century, but supporters say it will survive, at least while Elizabeth is queen. Meghan and Harry's accusations underscore just how hard the taxpayer-funded institution, which traces its roots through 1,000 years of British and English history, has found it to adapt to a meritocratic world and intense media scrutiny. Norton Juster, author of 'The Phantom Tollbooth,' dies at 91 -New York Times

Norton Juster, the children's author whose 1961 book "The Phantom Tollbooth" is considered a classic, has died at age 91, according to the New York Times. He died on Monday at his Massachusetts home due to complications from a recent stroke, the Times reported, citing a statement from Juster's daughter. CBS News veteran Roger Mudd, who derailed a Kennedy with one question, dead at 93

Roger Mudd, the longtime CBS News political correspondent who famously helped sink Edward Kennedy's White House ambitions by asking in an interview why the senator wanted to be president, leaving the candidate flustered, died on Tuesday at age 93. Mudd, who covered politics and national affairs at CBS for two decades before working at NBC News, PBS and the History Channel, died at his home in McLean, Virginia, of complications from kidney failure, according to a CBS News statement. Saddened Queen Elizabeth will address Harry and Meghan's racism accusation

Queen Elizabeth said on Tuesday the British royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son. Meghan and Harry's tell-all TV interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on U.S. television on Sunday has plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Harry's mother Diana.

