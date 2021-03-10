Left Menu

The shooting of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's debut project with Tara Sutaria completed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 18:41 IST
Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria complete filming 'Tadap'
Ahan Shetty from the sets of 'Tadap' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The shooting of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's debut project with Tara Sutaria completed on Wednesday. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter account and wrote, "AHAN SHETTY - TARA SUTARIA: #TADAP FILMING COMPLETE... #Tadap - starring #AhanShetty and #TaraSutaria - is complete... Directed by #MilanLuthria... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala... Fox Star Studios presentation... 24 Sept 2021 release."

Earlier the makers of the film dropped two intriguing posters of the movie. One poster sees Ahan lying down on a motorbike while smoking a cigarette. The star kid is seen donning a maroon T-shirt, and a pair of loosely fitted brown pants. With a full-grown beard and neck-length hair, channelling an 'angry young man' avatar, the actor is sure to win people's hearts with his debut project. While another sees Tara hugging Ahan. The duo is seen standing at a stormy place while Ahan is trying to save and keep close to Tara amid the turbulence. The poster also showcased the release date of the film and comes with a text written on it, "An incredible love story."

Ahan's debut with Sajid Nadiadwala is an addition to the legacy as Suniel Shetty too was launched by the producer. 'Tadap' is a Milan Luthria directorial, starring Ahan, Tara Sutaria, Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. Penned by Rajat Arora with the film's soulful music by Pritam, 'Tadap' will hit big screens on September 24, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

