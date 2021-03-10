Left Menu

No crowding allowed in temples on Mahashivratri: Maha govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:04 IST
No crowding allowed in temples on Mahashivratri: Maha govt

In view of the coornavirus pandmeic, not more than 50 persons should be present in a temple at a time during the Mahashivratri celebration on Thursday, the Maharashtra government has said.

The government on Wednesday came out with guidelines for the celebration of the festival.

People should not crowd temples and instead offer prayers at home, the guidelines said.

Temple managements should ensure that the premises are disinfected and COVID-19 safety protocol including social distancing and use of masks is followed, the government said.

PTI MR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI removes IDBI Bank from PCA framework

The RBI on Wednesday removed IDBI Bank from its enhanced regulatory supervision or Prompt Corrective Action PCA framework after a gap of nearly four years on improved financial performance.The Reserve Bank of India RBI had placed IDBI Bank ...

Guj: Over 6,000 families added in BPL category in two years

The Gujarat government on Wednesday informed the legislative Assembly that over 6,000 families were added in the Below Poverty Line BPL category in the last two years.Following the addition of 6,051 families, the state had over 31.41 lakh B...

Pending crop insurance claims to be paid by March-end: Raj minister

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria said on Wednesday that the pending amount of insurance claims of farmers till 2020 would be paid by March 31 under the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme.Kataria informed the House that the ...

TN polls: AIADMK releases 2nd list of candidates; DMK calls it full of 'corrupt ministers'

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam AIADMK on Wednesday released its second and final list of candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections which the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK has heavily criticised. As per the seco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021