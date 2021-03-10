Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Khan mesmerizes social media with new hair makeover

Just about a month after giving birth to her second child, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan mesmerized the social media on Wednesday with a new hair makeover.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 19:27 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan mesmerizes social media with new hair makeover
Kareena Kapoor Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Just about a month after giving birth to her second child, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan mesmerized the social media on Wednesday with a new hair makeover. The diva known for her style statements took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle that seems to be shorter than before and had a hint of waves in them. In the Instagram stories, she also revealed that she had changed her old hair colour to balayage hair now.

Alongside the sunkissed picture that sees the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' actor in a bare makeup face, she wrote, "Ok I'm ready for more burp cloths and diapers,"using heart emoticons. With the post hitting more than two lakh views within a few minutes of being posted, scores of fans chimed into her comments section and left heart and lovestruck emoticons.

Earlier, Bebo shared the first photo of her and husband Saif Ali Khan's newborn baby on the occasion of International Women's Day. Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a baby boy on February 21 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai this year. The couple is already proud parents to a 4-year-old son, Taimur.

The much-in-love couple has been tight-lipped about the baby and has stayed away from sharing a glimpse or revealing the name till now. However, they are often visited by their friends and family, including Kareena's parents Babita and Randhir Kapoor, sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif's family. Kareena and Saif dated for a few years before tying the knot in October 2012. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan four years later on December 20, 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', co-starring Aamir Khan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

Israel, Cyprus agree framework for settling offshore gas dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Serving UK police officer arrested for murder over missing woman

A British police officer, whose job was to guard diplomatic buildings, has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder over the disappearance of a woman last seen a week ago, a development described as disturbing by senior officers.Sara...

Axis Bank launches contactless wearable payment devices

Private sector lender Axis Bank on Wednesday launched the countrys first contactless wearable payment devices to allow customers make on-the-go transactions more conveniently.Announcing the Wear N Pay wearable devices brand, Axis Bank said ...

PM Modi to launch Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday launch the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavanandas Bhagavad Gita and also speak on the occasion via video conferencing.The Prime Ministers Office PMO said the event has been organised to commemo...

Delhi's unauthorised colonies get protection from punitive action as Parliament passes bill

Over 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi on Wednesday got protection from punitive action for another three years as Parliament passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Special Provisions Second Amendment Bill, 2021.People livin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021