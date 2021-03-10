Left Menu

PM Modi to launch Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:06 IST
PM Modi to launch Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday launch the Kindle version of Swami Chidbhavananda's 'Bhagavad Gita' and also speak on the occasion via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the event has been organised to commemorate the sale of over five lakh copies of Swami Chidbhavananda's Bhagavad Gita.

Swami Chidbhavananda is the founder of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam Ashram at Thirupparaithurai, Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu.

He has authored 186 books and all genres of literary composition, and his scholarly work on the Gita is one of the most extensive books on the subject. The Tamil version of the Gita with his commentaries was published in 1951, followed by the English one in 1965, the PMO said.

The work's translations into Telugu, Oriya, German and Japanese were undertaken by devotees, it added.

