'Proud to be your son': Rajkummar Rao remembers mother on her death anniversary

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday penned a sentimental tribute on the fifth death anniversary of his mother.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 21:11 IST
Childhood picture of Rajkummar Rao with his mother (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao on Wednesday penned a sentimental tribute on the fifth death anniversary of his mother. The 'Stree' actor shared a throwback picture on Instagram that features his childhood picture with his mother. Alongside the snap, he penned an emotional note that read, "It's been 5 years,Maa,since you left us ,but,there has not even been a single day since,wherein,I haven't felt your presence. Nothing in this world would have been possible for me without your blessings and I know your blessings are still there with me."

"Mothers are the best and there is nothing in this world more valuable than a mother. I see you in every mother out there," he added. Kumar further continued the note and promised his mother to always make her proud on him. In the end of the long caption, the 36-year-old actor thanked his mother for teaching him two valuable lessons of life- "compassion" and "to always have faith despite the unfriendly circumstances".

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 3 lakh likes within an hour of being posted. It received likes and comments from celebrity followers including Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and more.

Kumar's long-time girlfriend, Patralekhaa, left two heart emoticons on the heart-warming memory of the mother-son duo. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in his horror-comedy drama 'Roohi' featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, which is set to release on March 11, 2021 in theatres.

Besides this, he will also be seen in Harshavardhan Kulkarni directorial rom-com drama 'Badhai Do' with Bhumi Pedenkar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

