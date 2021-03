Case registered following plaint on false posts in social media against Telangana BJP unit chief

A case has been registered against unknown persons following a complaint that false posts and articles defaming BJP and party's Telangana unit president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, were uploaded in social media, police said on Wednesday.

Telangana BJP IT Cell convener A Venkata Ramana said he found such posts while browsing and lodged the complaint on behalf of Sanjay Kumar.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, a case under relevant IPC sections was registered against unknown persons, police said.

PTI VVK BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)