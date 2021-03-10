Left Menu

Kangana meets Javadekar, discusses discrimination against outsiders in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday met Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar post the shoot of her upcoming movie 'Tejas' in the national capital and raised the issue of "discrimination" against artistes outside the film industry.

Kangana Ranaut with Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javdekar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday met Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar post the shoot of her upcoming movie 'Tejas' in the national capital and raised the issue of "discrimination" against artistes outside the film industry. The 'Queen' actor took to her official social media handles and shared a picture wherein she is seen presenting flowers to the minister.

"Today after the shoot got an opportunity to meet Honourable Minister Shri @PrakashJavdekar ji, discussed various issues especially discrimination against women and outsiders in the film industry. Thank you for your compassion, insight and guidance sir," Kangana wrote alongside the picture. Kangana would be portraying the role of an IAF pilot in 'Tejas'. The IAF was the first of the armed forces in the country to induct women in combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

The first look of the film was released earlier in February which featured the 'Tanu Weds Manu' actor donning the IAF uniform. Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara and bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release next month. Apart from 'Tejas', Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. She also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline.

Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

