Dominique Fishback roped in for Samuel L. Jackson Apple Series; Ramin Bahrani to direct

The 'Judas and the Black Messiah' fame Dominique Fishback has been rolled-in to co-star with Samuel L. Jackson in the upcoming Apple drama series 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 23:37 IST
Dominique Fishback, Samuel L. Jackson, Ramin Bahrani (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The 'Judas and the Black Messiah' fame Dominique Fishback has been rolled-in to co-star with Samuel L. Jackson in the upcoming Apple drama series 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'. According to Variety, the drama series will be helmed by 'The White Tiger' director Ramin Bahrani and he will also executively produce the series, which is based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley.

Jackson will portray the role of a 91-year-old man named 'Grey' who had been forgotten by his family, his friends, and even by himself. Near the very edge of sinking considerably more profound into a desolate dementia, Grey encounters a seismic move when he is given the gigantic chance to momentarily recapture his memories, and uses this valuable and fleeting lucidity to tackle his nephew's demise and come to terms with his past.

On the other hand, Fishback will star as Robyn, a friend of the family who helps Ptolemy. Variety reported that the casting comes after Fishback's BAFTA Award nomination for her role in the critically-acclaimed film 'Judas and the Black Messiah'.

Bahrani most recently directed, wrote, and produced the film 'The White Tiger', for which he received a BAFTA nomination for best adapted screenplay. He is also acknowledged for his films like '99 Homes', and 'The Chop Shop'. He was also nominated for an Emmy in 2018 as part of the producing team behind his HBO directorial film version of 'Fahrenheit 451'. 'The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey' will also be executively produced by Jackson along with Bahrani, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, David Levine and Eli Selden of Anonymous Content, and Diane Houslin under Apple Studios. (ANI)

