Entertainment News Roundup: Elizabeth will address Harry and Meghan's racism accusation; Disney reach seven-year multi-platform broadcast deal and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Golden Globe organizers hire advisers to tackle diversity and ethical issues

Advertisement

The organizers of the Golden Globes on Tuesday announced they have hired experts to tackle concerns around diversity and ethics following a furor over the lack of Black members in the group. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) said in a statement that Dr. Shaun Harper, founder of the Race and Equity Center at the University of Southern California, would conduct a review to help develop "a comprehensive, multi-year, diversity, equity and inclusion strategy."

NHL, Disney reach seven-year multi-platform broadcast deal

The National Hockey League and Walt Disney Co have agreed to a seven-year TV, streaming and media rights deal that will bring games to ABC, ESPN and streaming platforms, the two organizations said on Wednesday. The partnership, which will begin with the NHL's 2021-22 season, is highlighted by exclusive coverage of the Stanley Cup Final on ABC in four of the seven years of the agreement.

More than 49 million people worldwide watched Harry and Meghan interview, CBS says

More than 49.1 million people around the world have watched Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview with Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, U.S. television network CBS said on Tuesday.

BAFTA nominations see diversity push, 'Nomadland' and 'Rocks' lead nods

U.S. recession drama "Nomadland" and coming-of-age story "Rocks" led the nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday with seven nods each, with a clear push on diversity among the acting contenders following an outcry last year. Family drama "The Father" , Hollywood throwback "Mank", #MeToo revenge movie "Promising Young Woman" and Korean-language "Minari" followed with six nominations each at Britain's top movie honours.

A Minute With: the 'Bulletproof' cops on filming in South Africa and bigger stunts

"Bulletproof" police pals Pike and Bishop swap London for Cape Town in the third series of the British television show, where a holiday abroad soon turns into a kidnapping case. Actors Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters reunite as the popular characters for the three-part "Bulletproof: South Africa", which hits U.S. screens next week.

Britons split on age lines on how Harry and Meghan were treated by royals

Britons are divided on how the royal family treated Prince Harry and his wife Meghan according to age, with a majority of young people saying it was unfair and half of older people saying the opposite, a YouGov opinion poll showed on Tuesday. Overall 32% were in each camp on the question of fairness, while 36% didn't know.

Dumped British TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan suicide, racism claims

Piers Morgan, the pugnacious British TV presenter who lost his job over his attacks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan, said on Wednesday he still did not believe what she had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview. Morgan, 55, left ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after a backlash against his comments on Meghan's interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

Piers Morgan leaves British breakfast show after Meghan comments

Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan left his high-profile breakfast slot with the broadcaster ITV on Tuesday after his long-running criticism of Prince Harry's wife Meghan reached a crescendo over the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey. ITV confirmed the departure in a terse statement.

Meghan's father says the British royals are not racist

Meghan's father Thomas Markle said on Tuesday that he did not think the British royal family was racist, and hoped that an alleged remark from a family member about the darkness of the skin of Meghan's son was just a "dumb question". Meghan said that her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about "about how dark his skin might be when he's born".

Saddened Queen Elizabeth will address Harry and Meghan's racism accusation

Queen Elizabeth said on Tuesday the British royals were saddened by the challenging experiences of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and promised to privately address revelations about a racist remark about their son. Meghan and Harry's tell-all TV interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on U.S. television on Sunday has plunged the monarchy into its biggest crisis since the 1997 death of Harry's mother Diana.

(With inputs from agencies.)