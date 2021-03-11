AMC Entertainment beats revenue estimates

AMC Entertainment beats revenue estimatesReuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 02:49 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 02:49 IST
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc posted a smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people visited its movie theaters following an easing of coronavirus restrictions in the United States.
Revenue fell to $162.5 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.45 billion, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $142.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
