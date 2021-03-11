Left Menu

AMC Entertainment beats revenue estimates as people return to theaters

Over the past few months, AMC had reopened many of its theaters and implemented COVID-19 protocols by reducing seating and disinfecting regularly, which encouraged customers to visit cinemas again. Revenue fell to $162.5 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.45 billion a year earlier.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 03:01 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 03:01 IST
AMC Entertainment beats revenue estimates as people return to theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc posted a smaller-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as more people visited its movie theaters following the easing of coronavirus restrictions in the United States.

The COVID-19 pandemic devastated the film business in 2020, but AMC's efforts to stay afloat by raising new capital coupled with a glimmer of hope from the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines, signal a recovery in its hard-hit business. Over the past few months, AMC had reopened many of its theaters and implemented COVID-19 protocols by reducing seating and disinfecting regularly, which encouraged customers to visit cinemas again.

Revenue fell to $162.5 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.45 billion a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $142.4 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Net loss attributable to AMC widened to $945.8 million, or $6.21 per share, during the quarter, from $13.5 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier. AMC booked a $466.1 million non-cash impairment charge during the quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Google announces plenty of features for Chromebook on its 10th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears recede

The SP 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. A ...

Honduras, Guatemala expect first shipments of COVAX vaccines this week

Guatemala and Honduras will receive their first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine doses via the COVAX mechanism this week, government officials and the Pan American Health Organization PAHO said on Wednesday.Guatemala said it is expecting 81,60...

WRAPUP 3-Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout

Credit Suisse faces questions from regulators and insurers as it grapples with the fallout from the collapse of 10 billion worth of funds linked to British financial services firm Greensill Capital. The Swiss bank has hired external firms t...

Biden says Americans will be first to get vaccines; any surplus to be shared

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Americans would be the first to receive COVID-19 vaccines, but any surplus would be shared with the world. Were going to start off and ensure Americans are taken care of first, but were then g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021