Left Menu

Ballet to bicycle: Singapore conductor rides out pandemic with delivery job

A year ago, Singaporean Chiya Amos was living his dream of leading orchestras around Russia as an aspiring classical conductor working with ballets and operas. Since January, he has been working 12-hour days pedalling around Singapore on a bicycle, braving its heat and humidity to deliver meals, drinks and snacks.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 06:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 06:31 IST
Ballet to bicycle: Singapore conductor rides out pandemic with delivery job

A year ago, Singaporean Chiya Amos was living his dream of leading orchestras around Russia as an aspiring classical conductor working with ballets and operas.

Since January, he has been working 12-hour days pedalling around Singapore on a bicycle, braving its heat and humidity to deliver meals, drinks and snacks. The coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on Amos' career, with his regular gigs halted as infections soared in Russia. After 10 months without work, he returned to Singapore to ride out the pandemic in a comparative safe haven.

But there was no music work for him here either. "Many of us musicians are still out of a job, we are sort of displaced," said Chiya, as he prefers to be known. "I've applied for more than 40 jobs since last January, but I haven't heard from most of them." Although restrictions are gradually easing in Russia, there is less work for foreign conductors, the 30-year-old said.

In the meantime, he listens to symphonic orchestra pieces on his headset while cycling between destinations, making an average 30 deliveries a day. Although Chiya earns a similar income as before, he works for much longer, with a greater physical toll.

Between shifts, he studies music, such as Verdi operas and speaks daily by video call to his Russian wife, who was unable to stay with him in Singapore. "I miss being on stage. Of course, I miss collaborating with people, I miss waving my hands and making magic music," he said.

He says the jobs have some similarities. "We bring food to people, we bring sustenance to people. And as a conductor, we work with orchestras to bring sustenance to the soul and the mind."

Chiya hopes more venues will reopen as more people are given coronavirus vaccinations globally. He has one booking already for Tokyo's Spring Festival in April. He feels his experience has helped him mature.

"I conduct a lot of Verdi," he said. "There's a lot of tragedy in it, and I think this experience sort of hardens me and I'm able to express my emotions better. I feel like I've matured a few years, even though it's only been a year." (Editing by Martin Petty, Karishma Singh and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mudslides rip through Southern California canyon scarred by wildfires

Mudslides that tore through a Southern California canyon on Wednesday, unleashed by heavy winter rains, trapped four people in their homes and badly damaged houses and cars in a community already scarred by December wildfires.The torrent of...

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 28th round of Premier League fixtures from March 12-16. All times GMT. March 12, FridayNewcastle United v Aston Villa 2000 Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games agains...

Cricket-Australia's Philippe pulls out of IPL for 'personal reasons'

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe has pulled out of the Indian Premier League IPL for personal reasons, prompting Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB to sign uncapped New Zealander Finn Allen as a like-for-like replacement. Regarded ...

Indonesia bus plunges into a ravine, killing 26 pilgrims

A tourist bus plunged into a ravine on Indonesias main island of Java after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, killing at least 26 people and injuring 35 others, police and rescuers said Thursday.The bus was carrying a group of Islamic ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021