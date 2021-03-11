Left Menu

Amazon Music integrates artist merchandise within its mobile app

Amazon Music's merch integration is launching with products from artists including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow, and King Princess, and exclusive offerings from pop star Selena Gomez, rock band Weezer, Wale, Florida Georgia Line, and more, Amazon said in a press release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 11-03-2021 06:50 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 06:44 IST
Amazon Music integrates artist merchandise within its mobile app

Amazon Music has integrated artist merchandise within its mobile app, allowing customers to discover new music, watch live streams, and browse a curated, Prime-eligible selection of an artist's merch, vinyl, and more.

Amazon Music's merch integration is launching with products from artists including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow, and King Princess, and exclusive offerings from pop star Selena Gomez, rock band Weezer, Wale, Florida Georgia Line, and more, Amazon said in a press release.

While Selena Gomez's REVELACION collection includes a variety of apparel, including a colorful hoodie, graphic T-shirts, and a hat, Weezer will also debut a new collection of merchandise featuring hoodies, T-shirts, and hats adorned with the rock band's iconic "Flying W" logo, classic Blue Album colorways, and its trademark earnest tribute to the undeniable power of rock music.

"It's long been Amazon Music's mission to strengthen the connection between artists and fans, and today's launch furthers that goal by uniting streaming audio, music videos, live streams, podcasts, and now merch under one roof for the first time," said Sean McMullan, Amazon Music's Director of Artist Product and Services.

US customers can shop the exclusive merchandise in the Amazon Music app or online or on the Amazon Music Merch Shop, a comprehensive shopping experience on Amazon.com.

Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and classic hits across iOS and Android mobile devices, PC, Mac, Echo, and Alexa-enabled devices including Fire TV and more. With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to ad-free listening of 2 million songs at no additional cost to their membership.

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mudslides rip through Southern California canyon scarred by wildfires

Mudslides that tore through a Southern California canyon on Wednesday, unleashed by heavy winter rains, trapped four people in their homes and badly damaged houses and cars in a community already scarred by December wildfires.The torrent of...

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the 28th round of Premier League fixtures from March 12-16. All times GMT. March 12, FridayNewcastle United v Aston Villa 2000 Newcastle are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games agains...

Cricket-Australia's Philippe pulls out of IPL for 'personal reasons'

Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Philippe has pulled out of the Indian Premier League IPL for personal reasons, prompting Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB to sign uncapped New Zealander Finn Allen as a like-for-like replacement. Regarded ...

Indonesia bus plunges into a ravine, killing 26 pilgrims

A tourist bus plunged into a ravine on Indonesias main island of Java after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, killing at least 26 people and injuring 35 others, police and rescuers said Thursday.The bus was carrying a group of Islamic ju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021