Amazon Music integrates artist merchandise within its mobile app

Amazon Music has integrated artist merchandise within its mobile app, allowing customers to discover new music, watch live streams, and browse a curated, Prime-eligible selection of an artist's merch, vinyl, and more.

Amazon Music's merch integration is launching with products from artists including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow, and King Princess, and exclusive offerings from pop star Selena Gomez, rock band Weezer, Wale, Florida Georgia Line, and more, Amazon said in a press release.

Advertisement

While Selena Gomez's REVELACION collection includes a variety of apparel, including a colorful hoodie, graphic T-shirts, and a hat, Weezer will also debut a new collection of merchandise featuring hoodies, T-shirts, and hats adorned with the rock band's iconic "Flying W" logo, classic Blue Album colorways, and its trademark earnest tribute to the undeniable power of rock music.

"It's long been Amazon Music's mission to strengthen the connection between artists and fans, and today's launch furthers that goal by uniting streaming audio, music videos, live streams, podcasts, and now merch under one roof for the first time," said Sean McMullan, Amazon Music's Director of Artist Product and Services.

US customers can shop the exclusive merchandise in the Amazon Music app or online or on the Amazon Music Merch Shop, a comprehensive shopping experience on Amazon.com.

Amazon Music provides unlimited access to new releases and classic hits across iOS and Android mobile devices, PC, Mac, Echo, and Alexa-enabled devices including Fire TV and more. With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to ad-free listening of 2 million songs at no additional cost to their membership.