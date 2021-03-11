Left Menu

John Oliver's 2018 warning for Meghan Markle goes viral after Oprah Winfrey interview

The warning of John Oliver, host of the American show 'Last Week Tonight', about the negative side of marrying into the royal family is now doing the rounds following Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 08:49 IST
John Oliver's 2018 warning for Meghan Markle goes viral after Oprah Winfrey interview
John Oliver, Meghan Markle (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The warning of John Oliver, host of the American show 'Last Week Tonight', about the negative side of marrying into the royal family is now doing the rounds following Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey. "It's going to be weird for her. I would not marry into the royal family," the Last Week Tonight host told Stephen Colbert before the couple's wedding in 2018.

According to People Magazine, John Oliver had a prescient warning for Meghan Markle before she got married in the royal family. During the recent all-detailed chat show with Oprah winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed about the problems they faced in the royal family before leaving the palace and relocating to US.

After certain eye raising revelations, the 'Last Week Tonight' host went viral on Twitter for the comments he made to Stephen Colbert a few month's before the couple got married in 2018. "I would not blame Meghan if she pulled out of this at the last minute," the 43-year-old host told Colbert.

"I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense that she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications," he added. He continued, "They're an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo-job. That's what she's marrying into. So I hope she likes it. It's going to be weird for her. I would not marry into the royal family. I'm a commoner. I would not be welcomed -- especially after what I've just said."

People Magazine reported that a number of social media users have sharing the clip of Oliver's remarks, noting how accurate his assessment was, given the revelations from Sunday's interview. The former 'Suits' actor opened up about her family's royal exit, including the staggering toll their life at the Palace took on her mental health.

Since Meghan and Prince Harry's detailed interview, Buckingham Palace, on Tuesday (local time) also issued an official statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," reads the statement.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," the statement concluded. A close source to the royal palace also told People Magazine that the family and their aides have been in crisis talks for much of the last two days as they formulate a response to the interview, which was watched by more than 17 million viewers in the U.S. on Sunday and 11 million viewers in the U.K. on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan on Thursday mourned about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima...

Ind vs Eng: Hoping for turning pitches in T20I series, says Morgan

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has said that he is hoping to see turning pitches for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India. India and England would be locking in five T20Is, beginning Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadi...

Soccer-Arteta confident Arsenal project is moving in right direction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his long-term project at the north London club will explode into life once football returns to normality after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes. The Spaniard led Arsenal to the FA Cup last season...

India lauds efforts of Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe for countering terrorism

India on Wednesday local time lauded the efforts of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe OSCE for countering terrorism and stressed that it will continue to fight against other new and emerging threats. Speaking during a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021