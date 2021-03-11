Left Menu

Jameela Jamil takes dig at Piers Morgan after his controversial comments about Meghan Markle

British radio presenter, actor, and writer Jameela Jamil, on Wednesday (local time) revealed that she "almost killed herself" due to the relentless campaign of hatred' by the 'Good Morning Britain' show host Piers Morgan.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 08:49 IST
Jameela Jamil takes dig at Piers Morgan after his controversial comments about Meghan Markle
Piers Morgan, Jameela Jamil (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

British radio presenter, actor, and writer Jameela Jamil, on Wednesday (local time) revealed that she "almost killed herself" due to the relentless campaign of hatred' by the 'Good Morning Britain' show host Piers Morgan. After the high-rated detailed Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview with the American show host Oprah Winfrey, British radio presenter Piers Morgan made some controversial comments on Meghan Markle, for which he had to leave the show midway.

Following which, People Magazine reported that Jameela Jamil called out Morgan in a tweet on Tuesday (local time), writing, "May we NEVER have to watch minorities have to go on mainstream news and have to defend their right to be treated with dignity and respect... ever again. All while being screamed over by this man." The 35-year-old actor further shared that she had personally grappled up with suicidal thoughts because of Morgan's actions.

"I almost killed myself a year ago because of Piers Morgan's relentless campaign of lies and hatred against me last February. I'm glad I'm still alive today for many reasons," she wrote on Twitter. "But watching him leave GMB today is right up there and has me feeling..." Jamil continued, sharing a GIF that features her flipping her hair on the Emmys red carpet.

This is not the first time Jameela had called out Morgan. In 2020, both the celebs exchanged heated words when the 'Good Mornig Britain' show host released an alleged text message from late 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack that discussed 'The Good Place' actor. At that time, Jameela accused Morgan of "using a dead woman who I was friends with, as a weapon to try to create further harassment for me."

People Magazine reported that in the month of August, last year, Jameela clashed with Morgan again when he criticized Meghan for speaking about the U.S presidential elections. On Tuesday morning (local time), Morgan unexpectedly left his show after viewers and his own co-host Alex Beresford berated him for his comments about Meghan's recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 55-year-old TV broadcaster questioned the Duchess of Sussex's legitimacy when it came to her discussing her mental health. "I don't believe a word she says, Meghan Markle. I wouldn't believe it if she read me a weather report and that fact that she fired up this onslaught against our royal family, I think is contemptible."

Morgan left the set of 'Good Morning Britain' on Tuesday (local time) when his co-host, Beresford confronted him about his comments, saying, "I understand that you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has, but yet you continue to trash her." "Okay, I'm done with this, sorry, no, sorry ... see you later, sorry, can't do this," Morgan said as he stood up and walked off from the set.

As per People Magazine, Morgan has decided to permanently exit the show and the network had accepted his decision. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ten years on, Japan mourns victims of earthquake and Fukushima disaster

With a moment of silence, prayers and anti-nuclear protests, Japan on Thursday mourned about 20,000 victims of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck Japan 10 years ago, destroying towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima...

Ind vs Eng: Hoping for turning pitches in T20I series, says Morgan

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has said that he is hoping to see turning pitches for the upcoming five-match T20I series against India. India and England would be locking in five T20Is, beginning Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadi...

Soccer-Arteta confident Arsenal project is moving in right direction

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his long-term project at the north London club will explode into life once football returns to normality after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes. The Spaniard led Arsenal to the FA Cup last season...

India lauds efforts of Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe for countering terrorism

India on Wednesday local time lauded the efforts of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe OSCE for countering terrorism and stressed that it will continue to fight against other new and emerging threats. Speaking during a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021