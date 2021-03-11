Left Menu

Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to announce nominations

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-03-2021 10:43 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 10:41 IST
Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to announce nominations
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas will be announcing the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on March 15.

The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) in a statement posted on its official website.

The nominees for all 23 categories will be revealed in a two-part presentation which will be streamed live on Oscars.com, Oscars.org, and across the Academy's digital platforms – Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Chopra Jonas also shared the news in a hilarious video posted on her Twitter handle.

Taking a leaf out of a popular trend on TikTok, the 38-year-old actor asked in the video, ''Tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations.'' But Jonas, who was standing behind her, reminded her that she has already told her fans that they will be announcing the nominations.

''Well, that's good enough. We are announcing the Oscar nominations,'' Chopra Jonas then said as she concluded the video.

In the caption on Twitter, the actor wrote, ''Hey The Academy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you, Nick Jonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19 AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars.'' This will be the first time the couple will be announcing the Academy Award nominations. In the previous editions of the award ceremony, they have taken to the stage to present awards for various categories.

The 93rd Academy Awards were previously scheduled to be held on February 28 but got postponed to April 25 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US will speak out forcefully against China committing 'genocide' against Uyghur Muslims: Blinken

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the US will speak out forcefully against China committing genocide against the Uyghur Muslims in its Xinjiang province, as several lawmakers expressed concerns about the deteriorating human rights ...

AAP's Raghav Chadha tests positive for COVID-19

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.He said that no serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure he is practicing self-isolati...

Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to announce nominations

Hollywood star couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas will be announcing the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on March 15.The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences AMPAS in a statement posted o...

Two teams from India working on solutions for countering deepfakes reach 2021 Microsoft Imagine Cup finals

Tech giant Microsofton Wednesday said two teams from India -- that have worked on cybersecurity solution to counter deepfakes and assistive technology for people with a low vision -- will represent the country at the global finals of the in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021