Willem Dafoe, Emma Stone in negotiations for Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things' adaptation

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-03-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 12:40 IST
Actor Willem Dafoe and Oscar winner Emma Stone are in negotiations for Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos' next feature film ''Poor Things''.

The movie, which hails from Searchlight Pictures and Film4, is based on Alasdair Gray novel of the same title, reported Deadline.

If finalised, the project will reunite Stone and Lanthimos after they previously worked together for critically-acclaimed period dark comedy ''The Favourite''.

Stone will also produce the project along with Lanthimos and Element Pictures.

Described as a tale of love, discovery and scientific daring, the movie will the incredible story of Belle Baxter, a young woman brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist.

Tony McNamara, who worked with Lanthimos on ''The Favourite'', will adapt the script from Gray's novel, which was published in 1992.

Dafoe is currently awaiting the release of filmmaker Wes Anderson's ''The French Dispatch''. The actor will also star in Robert Eggers' ''The Northman'', Guillermo del Toro’s next film ''Nightmare Alley'', and ''The Card Counter'' by Paul Schrader. Stone, who won an Oscar for 2016 movie ''La La Land'', will next feature in Disney's ''Cruella'', which is scheduled for release in the US on May 28.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

