Left Menu

Kenneth Branagh to direct movie about pop band Bee Gees

Barry Gibb, the only surviving member of the band, will serve as an executive producer. He had recently participated in HBO documentary How Can You Mend a Broken Heart about the band.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-03-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 13:34 IST
Kenneth Branagh to direct movie about pop band Bee Gees

Actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh will next tackle a biographical movie about classic music band Bee Gees.

Writer Ben Elton, who worked with Branagh for 2018 period movie ''All Is True'', penning the current draft of the screenplay, reported Variety.

The project, which has been set up at Paramount, will follow the lives of brothers Barry, Maurice and Robin Gibb from their humble beginnings to pop superstardom.

Following their first No. 1 hit ''How Can You Mend a Broken Heart'' the Bee Gees went on to write and perform hundreds of popular songs such as ''Stayin' Alive'', ''How Deep Is Your Love'', ''Night Fever'' and ''Jive Talkin'''.

They also worked on the soundtrack for John Travolta and Karen Lynn Gorney's cult classic 1977 movie ''Saturday Night Fever''.

The biographical movie, which is currently untitled, will be produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment is producing the film with “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King via GK Films and the production company Sister. Barry Gibb, the only surviving member of the band, will serve as an executive producer. He had recently participated in HBO documentary ''How Can You Mend a Broken Heart'' about the band. Branagh's directorial credits include movies such as ''Belfast'', ''Murder on the Orient Express'', ''Thor'' and ''Cinderella''.

The British filmmaker is currently awaiting the release of multi-starrer ''Death on the Nile'', a sequel to his 2017 movie ''Murder on the Orient Express''.

In addition to directing the film, Branagh also features in it alongside the likes of Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Ali Fazal, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders, and Letitia Wright.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European shares hit fresh one-year peak ahead of ECB decision

European stocks hit a one-year high on Thursday as worries about a spike in inflation eased, while investors awaited the European Central Banks comments on a recent rise in bond yields.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 by 0809 GMT, ...

No decision yet on US force posture in Afghanistan, says Blinken

The Biden administration is currently reviewing its Afghanistan policy and has so far not made any decision on the American force posture in the war-torn country, Secretary of State Tony Blinken has said, ahead of the May 1 deadline for a f...

Norwegian Air updates offer to creditors in a key step towards survival

Norwegian Air said it had presented an updated restructuring proposal to creditors on Thursday, a major step in the airlines plan to sharply cut debt and trim the fleet to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.If approved by enough creditors an...

Soccer-Middlesbrough's Bolasie suffers online racist abuse

Middlesbroughs on-loan winger Yannick Bolasie has hit out at the keyboard warriors who subjected him to online racial abuse and shared an image of a message he received on Instagram. The 31-year-old, who is on loan from Everton, tweeted Som...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021