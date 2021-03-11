Left Menu

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to highlight humane act of medical staff during 2008 terror attack

Updated: 11-03-2021 16:53 IST
Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will explore the brave doctors. Image Credit: YouTube / Amazon Prime Video India

Amazon Prime Video series Mumbai Diaries 26/11, which aims to highlight the altruistic activities of the doctors, nurses and medical staff in the night of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, is scheduled for release in anytime in March, 2021. The dreadful terrorist attack took place in Mumbai, India on 26 November, 2008.

No wonder Amazon viewers across the world are waiting to see how the series depicts the unfortunate events that shook the business city to its core on the night of the attack, and what message they have for the audience. Meanwhile Amazon Prime Video shared a teaser of the upcoming series on the 12th anniversary of the attack last year.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is created by Nikkhil Advani and Emmay Entertainment and stars Konkana Sen Sharma, Mohit, Tina Desai, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The eight episodes web series is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.

While talking about the show the creator said there are several films centered on the terror attack of the particular day, however, for the first time, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will explore the brave doctors.

"We Mumbaikars often discuss about where we were on that fateful night when this devastating incident shook the entire city. There have been several shows and films centered on the incident but no one has explored the doctors' side of it. With this medical drama, we aim to champion the human spirit in the face of unprecedented danger and celebrate the brave doctors who had saved the day while keeping the sensitivity of the topic in mind," said Nikkhil Advani while releasing the teaser last year.

Amazon Prime Video head, Aparna Purohit said "The dreadful night of Mumbai terror attacks of November 26 is etched into the minds of every Indian. Mumbai Diaries 26/11 pays homage to all the frontline workers, martyrs, and their families who risked their lives to save others. We are unveiling the first look of the series as an ode to their bravery and sacrifice. The show is a tribute to the spirit of Mumbai. We are extremely happy to collaborate with one of India's finest directors, Nikkhil Advani, to present the untold stories of 26/11."

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will release in March 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Amazon Prime Video web series and films.

