Left Menu

And they say romance is dead: Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

A Ukrainian couple who grew tired of arguing are trying to mend their on-off relationship by handcuffing their hands together for three months and documenting their experiences on social media. Online car salesman Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and beautician Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, began what they call their "experiment" on Valentine's Day and have since gained thousands of followers on Instagram.

Reuters | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:31 IST
And they say romance is dead: Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

A Ukrainian couple who grew tired of arguing are trying to mend their on-off relationship by handcuffing their hands together for three months and documenting their experiences on social media.

Online car salesman Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and beautician Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, began what they call their "experiment" on Valentine's Day and have since gained thousands of followers on Instagram. "In terms of physical comfort, with every day passing, we are getting used to it more and more. It gets easier," Kudlay told Reuters in their flat in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

He came up with the idea after Pustovitova said she wanted to break up with him. "We used to break up once or twice a week. When during another fight Vika once again said that we had to break up, I replied: 'Then I will attach you to myself.'"

Pustovitova refused his idea at first, hanging up the phone on him the first time he suggested it, but eventually changed her mind. For nearly a month now, neither has had any personal space and they do everything together, from grocery shopping to cigarette breaks. "I decided it will be an interesting experience for me, that it will bring into my life new bright emotions which I did not experience before," Pustovitova said.

"I love him, so I came to a decision to do it." Now they post images of themselves on Instagram portraying an idyllic coexistence, complete with captions stressing the importance of mutual respect and understanding. They have also appeared on talk shows on Ukrainian television.

As for their relationship, "some tension has come up", but the couple say they have found new ways of dealing with discord. "Fights between us did not disappear, we still fight. But when we approach a dead end and there is no understanding between us, we simply stop talking instead of packing up our things and walking away," Kudlay said.

The public response has been a mix of praise, skepticism, and simple curiosity. Comments on Instagram range from "Lovely couple" to "Can anyone explain me what for?". Among the most burning questions is how the couple go to the toilet. The answer: The other has to wait outside with a hand remaining inside the bathroom. They take turns showering.

(Editing by Matthias Williams and Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise after wild tech reboot, yields inch higher

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Doing everything I can to be a successful captain: Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has said that it is a huge privilege for him to lead the team, adding that he is doing everything I can to be a successful captain. The 27-year-old was made the team captain in January 2020, just a fe...

Make-or-break EDF restructuring talks seen concluding in March - sources

Talks between Paris and Brussels over an overhaul of French state-controlled power group EDF are entering a final stage, with an outcome expected by the end of March, two union sources and a third person familiar with the discussions said.O...

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to highlight humane act of medical staff during 2008 terror attack

Amazon Prime Video series Mumbai Diaries 2611, which aims to highlight the altruistic activities of the doctors, nurses and medical staff in the night of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, is scheduled for release in anytime in March, 2021. The...

Shell's 2020 carbon emissions fall on the back of fuel sales drop

Royal Dutch Shell, owner of the worlds largest fuel retail network, said on Thursday its total greenhouse gas emissions dropped 16 in 2020 as oil and gas sales fell sharply due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shell said in its annual report th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021