Left Menu

Shilpa Shetty advises fans to 'go pink' in latest Instagram post

Helping fans with a piece of advice to drive away mid-week blues, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday told her fans to 'go pink when you feel blue'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-03-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 16:40 IST
Shilpa Shetty advises fans to 'go pink' in latest Instagram post
Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Helping fans with a piece of advice to drive away mid-week blues, Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra on Thursday told her fans to 'go pink when you feel blue'. The 'Dhadkan' star hopped on to Instagram and treated fans to a stunning picture dressed in a pink designer ensemble.

In the picture, Shilpa is seen posing for a photoshoot as she donned a pink skirt and a matching v-neck cropped top with a designer pattern. Sporting a light make up look with her luscious locks open, the 'Apne' star exuded elegance in a glimpse from her latest photoshoot. Taking to the caption, Shetty wrote, "Go pink (red heart emoticon) when you feel blue (blue heart emoticon)."

Celebrity followers including filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder and more than 60,000 fans liked the post on the photo-sharing platform while many left heart-shaped eyes emoticons in awe of the snap. Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will soon be seen in 'Hungama 2', the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster comedy-drama 'Hungama', and has also recently finished shooting for the Sabbir Khan directorial 'Nikamma'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Already initiated action for universalisation of education up to senior secondary level: Centre tells Delhi HC

The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that it has already initiated action for universalisation of education up to senior secondary level, as envisaged by the NEP 2020. In its reply filed through Central Government Standing Counsel Anura...

Doing everything I can to be a successful captain: Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has said that it is a huge privilege for him to lead the team, adding that he is doing everything I can to be a successful captain. The 27-year-old was made the team captain in January 2020, just a fe...

Make-or-break EDF restructuring talks seen concluding in March - sources

Talks between Paris and Brussels over an overhaul of French state-controlled power group EDF are entering a final stage, with an outcome expected by the end of March, two union sources and a third person familiar with the discussions said.O...

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 to highlight humane act of medical staff during 2008 terror attack

Amazon Prime Video series Mumbai Diaries 2611, which aims to highlight the altruistic activities of the doctors, nurses and medical staff in the night of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, is scheduled for release in anytime in March, 2021. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021